Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 6.4 %

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.