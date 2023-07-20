Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.8 %

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $195.23 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.28 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

