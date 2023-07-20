Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $444,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,078,000 after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.