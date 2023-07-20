Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $392.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.02 and its 200-day moving average is $327.67. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.36.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

