Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.05. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

