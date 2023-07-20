Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New $485,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.04. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

