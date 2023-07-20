Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 622 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -999.94%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

