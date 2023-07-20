Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

FDS stock opened at $425.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.