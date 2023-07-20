Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

