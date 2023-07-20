Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,106,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,261,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.