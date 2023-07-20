Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $208,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,784,577. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $294.31 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.00 and its 200 day moving average is $254.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

