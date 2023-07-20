Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $143.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.60. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

