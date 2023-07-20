Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,931,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble Stock Up 1.2 %

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.29.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.