Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $355,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CSX by 222.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 137,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 94,875 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CSX by 4.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 123,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in CSX by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 466,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 37,444 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

