Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FI opened at $127.67 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.70.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

