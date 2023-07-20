Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HES opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.94. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

