Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $59.78 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

