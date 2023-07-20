Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFS opened at $121.85 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

