Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Upgraded to Buy by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRLGF opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14. Dominion Lending Centres has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.30.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
