Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DCI opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Donaldson by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after buying an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

