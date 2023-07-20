Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 2,050.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 742,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 598,105 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after buying an additional 399,722 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

