Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DCT opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies develops industry-specific software that helps insurance carriers to deploy and manage their products and services.

