Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,279 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

