Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $293.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

