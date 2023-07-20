Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.