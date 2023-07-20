Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $179.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.43.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $187.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust increased its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

