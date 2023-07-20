ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ENI stock opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ENI will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ENI by 139.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of ENI by 48.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 133,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ENI by 54.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

