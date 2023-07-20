EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NPO opened at $142.39 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $144.86. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

