EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

EPR has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of EPR opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $55.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 137.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

