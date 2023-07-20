Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.19

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 22722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 85,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 398,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 901.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Stories

