Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Position Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $243.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

