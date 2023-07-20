Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $245.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $243.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $300.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.38.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

