EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $10.65. EVE shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 579 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70.

Institutional Trading of EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EVE by 55.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVE during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in EVE during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.