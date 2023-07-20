ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday.

ExlService Stock Up 0.7 %

ExlService stock opened at $163.07 on Wednesday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13.

ExlService’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. On average, analysts predict that ExlService will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 38.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

