Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CFO Sells $58,800.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Schaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Ryan Schaffer sold 400 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $3,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Ryan Schaffer sold 7,750 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $62,310.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $642.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $25.39.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $29,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,628 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXFY. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

