Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.66.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $410.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.