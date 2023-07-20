FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 68,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FAT Brands stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.95. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.