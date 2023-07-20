FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $260.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $265.60.

Insider Activity

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

