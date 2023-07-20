First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.20

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.20 and last traded at $90.20, with a volume of 5421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

