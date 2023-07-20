Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FMS stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.