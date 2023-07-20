GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij Sells 230,000 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GitLab Trading Down 3.3 %

GTLB stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

