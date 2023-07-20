Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,140,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 717,092 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $8,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

