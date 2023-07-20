Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 million, a PE ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.86%.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

