Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.76

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $58.76 and last traded at $58.34, with a volume of 46536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. B. Riley downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.65. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $452.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 over the last 90 days. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth $13,056,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 757.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $25,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

