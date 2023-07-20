Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

OMAB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $94.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.52 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 55.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $2.1262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 57.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

