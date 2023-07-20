GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

GXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

NYSE:GXO opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.71.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

