Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

