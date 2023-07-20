HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $63.28 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.