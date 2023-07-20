Herbst Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V opened at $241.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $452.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

