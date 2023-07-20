Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.44

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 107623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HTGC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 67.3% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 291,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 104,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

